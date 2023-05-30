Where Kentucky Basketball signees stand in final RSCI rankings

As if we didn’t know the Kentucky Wildcats’ incoming class was good, the final RSCI rankings before they make it to campus should prove another point.

RSCI takes recruiting rankings from all the major recruiting sites and services and gives each player a point based on where they’re ranked on that service. The No. 1 player gets 100 points, the No. 2 player gets 99, No. 3 gets 98, etc, etc. RSCI then adds up all the points each player receives across all the major sites, and thus they get a final, true consensus ranking.

Justin Edwards is the highest-ranked Wildcat at No. 3 overall, followed by Aaron Bradshaw at No. 4, and DJ Wagner at No. 6.

Rob Dillingham follows at No. 16, and Reed Sheppard rounds it out at No. 33.

The top 20 is as follows:

No. 1 - Isaiah Collier (USC)

No. 2 - Ron Holland (Undecided)

No. 3 - Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

No. 4 - Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky)

No. 5 - Cody Williams (Colorado)

No. 6 - DJ Wagner (Kentucky)

No. 7 - Matas Buzelis (G-League)

No. 8 - Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

No. 9 - Stephon Castle (UConn)

No. 10 - Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana)

No. 11 - Omaha Biliew (Iowa State)

No. 12 - Jared McCain (Duke)

No. 13 - Xavier Booker (Michigan State)

No. 14 - KJ Evans (Oregon)

No. 15 - Sean Stewart (Duke)

No. 16 - Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

No. 17 - Caleb Foster (Duke)

No. 17 - Aden Holloway (Auburn)

No. 17 - Bronny James (USC)

No. 20 - Elmarko Jackson

Other notables include Andrej Stojakovic (Stanford) at No. 23, Baye Fall (Arkansas) at No. 28, Simeon Wilcher (North Carolina) at No. 31, Dennis Evans (Louisville) at No. 32, and Reed Sheppard (Kentucky) at No. 33.