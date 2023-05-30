Billy Richmond updates recruitment

The AAU season is underway for high school basketball players across the country.

With that comes college coaches getting a look at players they will be hoping to land in their respective recruiting classes over the next several seasons.

One of the players that the Kentucky Wildcats staff have their eyes on is four-star combo guard Billy Richmond.

Out of New Jersey, Richmond played in the EYBL event this last weekend and took the time to catch up with Jacob Polacheck of KSR.

When talking with Polacheck, Richmond has made it known he will be looking to take more visits over the summer, with a visit to Lexington on the way. With that in mind, he had some great things to say about the Cats;

“It’s a great school, academically-wise and basketball-wise,” Richmond told Polacheck. “It’s a basketball school. The fan base is showing love, the coaches are showing love, so I’m just feeling love. I got a good relationship with the coaches over there.”

Richmond is also hearing from Louisville, Memphis, and Kansas, among others. He is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and a top-85 player in the country, according to 247 Sports Composite.

Out of Camden high school, it is now a waiting game to see if the Camden pipeline to Lexington continues.

