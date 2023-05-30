Tuesday Headlines: Draft Deadline Stress Edition

It’s been a wild and rocky offseason for Kentucky Basketball. While that won’t completely end with tomorrow’s NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, it will provide us with a more clear picture of what the 2023-24 Wildcats will look like.

It looks like we could be waiting well into Wednesday for final decisions from Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves. The same could be true of Chris Livingston, though he’s felt like an NBA lock for a while now.

How will the big decisions go down? Will other transfer options emerge? One thing is for sure: This is going to be a stressful time in Lexington.

Tweet of the Day

The journey begins for the baseball Cats!

Headlines

2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament Central for Lexington Regional – UK Athletics

What to know for this week's Lexington Regional, featuring the Kentucky Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, Indiana Hoosiers, and Ball State Cardinals.

2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview: Lexington Region - KSR

The field of 64 is set and Kentucky received a good draw. Let’s take a look and find out more about the four teams playing in Lexington.

Last 100 UK Football wins: Kentucky 43, LSU, 37 (3OT) - Cats Pause

One of the biggest wins in program history.

Delaware State Infielder Trey Paige Transferring to Kentucky Baseball - Wildcats Today

The infielder slashed an impressive .372/.468/.691 for the Hornets this season. He hit a career-high 14 home runs to go along with 15 doubles and two triples, leading to a career-high 53 RBIs. He drew 34 walks and struck out only 30 times while also stealing 10 bags.

Oak and Moore: From Kentucky, for Kentucky - KSR

Lane Moore is a young entrepreneur from Versailles who makes quality products from Kentucky’s finest; bourbon.

Wake Forest named No. 1 seed in NCAA baseball tournament - ESPN

Wake Forest, which leads the nation in wins and has not lost consecutive games, was named the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament on Monday.

College football transfer portal: 5 QBs primed for a renaissance season at new schools in 2023 - 247 Sports

These players didn’t shine last fall, but they could this year at their new programs, including new Kentucky Wildcats QB Devin Leary.

Sloane Stephens says racist abuse of athletes has 'only gotten worse' - ESPN

Sloane Stephens says racist behavior directed at athletes is getting worse, and even software designed to protect them from it has little impact.

2023 SEC spring meetings: Debating the eight versus nine-game model, latest thoughts on realignment, NIL, transfer portal - On3

The SEC couldn’t come to a scheduling consensus last spring, so will the league decide between the eight versus nine-game model this week?

The Incredible Moment 69-Year-Old Stops a Bank Robbery with Words and a Hug - GNN

A man realized that a bank robber was acting out of sadness, not malice, and stepped in to defuse the situation with a hug.