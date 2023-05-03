Wednesday Headlines: Hunter Dickinson Watch Continues Edition

It looked like Tuesday was going to be the day that we all learned where Hunter Dickinson will play his college basketball next season.

However, as you all now know, that announcement never happened as Dickinson expressed on Tuesday’s episode of RoundBall Podcast that he is still not sure where he wants to go.

“I did tell teams that I was hoping to know today where I was going, but I never said I was going to announce where I was going,” Dickinson said on the show. “I still don’t know, but I would like to figure it out sooner rather than later, because I can’t deal with this anymore. It’s exhausting.”

Despite no official decision, Dickinson did announce that he will be making his announcement on the Barstool Instagram page, but he did not set a date for that announcement.

Dickinson is officially down to 4 choices, including Kansas, Maryland, Villanova, and the Kentucky Wildcats, but he has kept everything quiet, so it is still unclear which school may be in the lead.

With it looking more and more likely that Oscar Tshiebwe will be moving on from his Kentucky career, the Cats are looking for Dickinson to fill that spot and anchor the middle for the 2023-24 season.

Many expected we would have an official decision from Dickinson on Tuesday, but as you now know, Hunter Dickinson watch continues.

Tweet of the Day

Julius Randle with back-to-back threes pic.twitter.com/CohMtJytqZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2023

Julius Randle records a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double as the Knicks defeat the Heat in Game 2.

Headlines

Kentucky Receives No. 4 Overall Seed for 2023 NCAA Tournament – UK Athletics

The Wildcats will host Presbyterian in the first round on Friday.

Joel Klatt explains not being shocked by Will Levis' draft slide - On3

College football analyst Joel Klatt was not surprised by Will Levis’ slide in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kentucky Softball vs. Florida Upgraded Sunday to ESPN2 Telecast – UK Athletics

The Kentucky Softball team’s regular season finale on Sunday afternoon has been upgraded to an ESPN2 national telecast.

More former Wildcats earn NFL mini-camp invites - On3

Two more Kentucky Football standouts got called up to try out for the NFL this spring after going undrafted.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wins first MVP - ESPN

Joel Embiid won his first career MVP on Tuesday night after finishing second the past two seasons.

New OC Pushed Commanders to Draft Physical Chris Rodriguez | Your Sports Edge 2021

New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy pushed for the team to pick Chris Rodriguez.

Grant Nelson emerges as potential Kentucky Basketball transfer option - A Sea Of Blue

Nelson will be one to the top transfers available when he hits the portal.

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty in fatal DUI case - ESPN

Henry Ruggs III unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Does Kentucky Have a Realistic Chance With Five-Star Forward Ron Holland | Your Sports Edge 2021

Can Kentucky make a push to land Texas decommit Ron Holland?

NCAA Bracketology - 2024 March Madness men's field predictions

The deadline to enter the portal is May 11, so this may be the calm before the final storm when it comes to player movement.

NCAA Division I men's college basketball rosters for 2023-24 - ESPN

Your guide to all the player movement for the top conferences and programs, including transfers, recruits and NBA draft decisions.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023 CBS Sports Classic, per report - A Sea Of Blue

The Cats and the Buckeyes are set to clash in Catlanta.