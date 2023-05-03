Hunter Dickinson trending away from Kentucky, per report

Hunter Dickinson will likely be announcing his decision soon, though things aren’t looking great for the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, UK isn’t willing to promise the kind of NIL money Dickinson is getting from other schools in the running for his services.

For what it’s worth, when Dickinson initially entered the portal, there was concern on UK’s side that he was letting schools like UK recruit him to drive up NIL offers. If what Jones is saying is true, it seems there was some validity to those concerns.

I think @JackPilgrimKSR can probably expand more on UK Basketball’s policy on this but I think it’s more “if you come to UK, this program is massive and you will make a lot of NIL money”



Other schools in this process say “you will get this.” Dickinson may be looking for latter — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 3, 2023

Coincidentally or not, UK just contacted North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson, arguably the second-best player in the portal now behind only Dickinson. And there’s still a chance Oscar Tshiebwe withdraws from the NBA Draft and returns to Kentucky, so not all hope would be lost if the Michigan transfer goes elsewhere.

A 7-foot-1, 260-pound native of Virginia, Dickinson is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to utilize the free COVID-19 season. He averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.5 assists this past season while shooting 56% from the field and 41.1% from deep on 1.7 three-point attempts per game.

In 94 career games, Dickinson is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 assists while shooting 57% from the field and 36% from deep (45/125 shooting).

The wait continues...

