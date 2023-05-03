NFL Draft and UDFA roundup for Kentucky

Nine former Kentucky Wildcats are moving on to the NFL following the three-day 2023 NFL Draft that began Thursday night.

Of those six players, three Wildcats were selected in the draft, headlined by quarterback Will Levis after he was taken 33rd by the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Two more players followed Levis on Saturday: running back Chris Rodriguez by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round, as well as cornerback Carrington Valentine to the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round.

With three selections in this year’s draft, Kentucky has had 24 players drafted under Mark Stoops. To add, that is now the fifth year at least one Wildcat has been drafted.

With that said, the draft is not the only path to the NFL. Following this year’s NFL Draft, six more Wildcats were signed as undrafted free agents:

Manning, Square, and Smith got actual contracts and should be on the roster for their respective teams’ training camps when those open in July. Manning actually got a $20,000 bonus to sign with the Ravens.

The latter group of players will work to catch the eye of the coaches watching during rookie camp in May and potentially earn an invitation to training camp and a full contract.

Go Cats!