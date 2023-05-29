Justin Edwards named Pennsylvania Mr. Basketball

Kentucky Wildcats signee Justin Edwards can add another accolade to his resume as the top-10 recruit has been named Mr. Basketball in Pennsylvania.

Edwards was one of six finalists and brought home the honor after leading Imhotep Charter Panthers to the program’s 9th state championship since 2009. As a senior, Edwards averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the Panthers.

Congrats to our guy, Justin Edwards! ⁦@TepPanthers⁩ https://t.co/CSJou8jDg8 — Andre Noble (@BroAndre78) May 29, 2023

To go along with being named Mr. Basketball, Edwards has also been named Philadelphia Public League MVP twice while winning the Public League Championship three times and is also a two-time PIAA state champion.

On top of that, Edwards was also named a McDonald’s All-American, selected to the Nike Hoop Summit, the Iverson Roundball Classic, and was named a SLAM High School All-American.

In 247 Sports’ rankings, Edwards finished as the No. 3 overall player and the No. 1 overall small forward.

Looking ahead, Edwards, as well as the other incoming freshmen, are expected to arrive in Lexington in the coming weeks for move-in, then begin preparation for their July trip to play in the 2023 GLOBL JAM in Toronto.

