Kentucky earns No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament; will play Ball State on Friday

Sunday, we learned the Kentucky Wildcats will be a regional host in the NCAA Tournament.

Then on Monday, Kentucky learned its complete path to what hopes to be the school’s first College World Series berth.

During the NCAA Selection Show, it was revealed that Kentucky is the No. 12 overall seed and will open postseason play Friday against 4-seed Ball State at 1 pm ET on ESPN+.

Also in Kentucky’s region will be the 2-seed West Virginia Mountaineers and 3-seed Indiana Hoosiers.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will advance to face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional.

Below is a full schedule of this week’s games at Kentucky Proud Park.

2023 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, KY (All Times ET)

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 pm – ESPN+

Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 pm – ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 pm – TV TBD

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 7 pm – TV TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 1 pm – TV TBD

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 pm – TV TBD

Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 pm – TV TBD

NCAA Tournament Bracket

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, and analysis, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!!!