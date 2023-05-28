Sunday Headlines: Ray Davis Edition

Good Sunday morning to you all, hope the weekend has been going well.

Pro Football Focus released the highest graded SEC running backs returning in 2023, and Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis comes in at No. 4 in the entire league.

Behind Ole Miss’s Quinshon Judkins, Auburn’s Brian Battie, and Arkansas’s Raheim Sanders.

Davis comes in at an 82. 7 overall grade from his last season at Vanderbilt.

Last season, Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns for the Commodores, adding three receiving touchdowns. Davis had 129 yards on 26 attempts and one touchdown against Kentucky last season in Lexington.

Davis is getting love prior to his first season in Lexington in 2023.

Tweet of the Day

What. A. Shot.

Headlines

Karter Knox cut his list to eight options yesterday: Kentucky, Louisville, G-League, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, South Florida, and LSU. It has long been seen as a battle between Kentucky and Louisville for Kevin Knox’s younger brother.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show is Monday at noon on ESPN2. Kentucky was one-and-done in Hoover in the SEC Tournament, but are in-line to potentially host, however bowing out in their first game against Alabama didn’t help them.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Cubs thanks to two Jonathan India homers in the fifth and seventh innings.

NFL news: The Washington Commanders might be forced to change their team name AGAIN - SBNation.com

A major snag coud lead to another rebranding.

How Derrick White's buzzer beater sent the Eastern Conference finals to a Game 7 - The Athletic

Boston beats Miami on the most improbable buzzer-beater to force a game 7. Jimmy Butler hits three free-throws to take a lead, followed by a Derrick White tip-in off a missed Marcus Smart three.

DERRICK WHITE BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN



CELTICS SEND IT TO GAME 7. pic.twitter.com/F8bw9aYpme — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2023

Seven UKTF Women Advance To Austin On Final Day Of NCAA East Prelims – UK Athletics

Seven Wildcats from the women’s team punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships on the final day of prelims.

SEC analyst picks Kentucky to win 10 games - Cats Pause

Can the Wildcats reach 10 wins for the third time in six years?

AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium: NFL official Lo van Pham wants to 'give hope to other Asian kids'

After appearing as a panelist at the AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium, Lo van Pham talks to Michael Baca about his path toward becoming an NFL official and the message he hopes his place in the sport is sending.

