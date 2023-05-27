Karter Knox cuts list to 8

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to attract five-star recruit Kevin Knox back in 2017, and they’re now trying to land his brother, Karter Knox.

Kevin was a first-round pick following his stint with the Cats. Karter is currently the 15th-best player in the Class of 2024 and the fifth-best small forward, according to 247 Sports. He, too, went to Tampa Catholic high school. Karter is 6-foot-5 and is listed at 205 pounds.

On Saturday, Karter narrowed his sights to eight programs, seven of which are colleges and also the G-League’s Ignite. The seven programs, per On3’s Joe Tipton, are Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, and South Florida, so there’s a strong chance Knox stays in the SEC.

He clearly has ties to Kentucky through his brother, but former UK assistant Kenny Payne is now at Louisville, a finalist for Knox as well.

Karter ended his sophomore season in high school averaging 19.8 points per game. He also has averaged over a steal and block per game in both his sophomore and junior seasons, so the athleticism is clearly there and would be put to good use in Lexington.

That said, there’s no real timeline for when a decision may come.

