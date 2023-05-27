Odds for Kentucky’s season opener vs Ball State

The Kentucky Wildcats will be taking the field in under 100 days to start the 2023 season with a matchup against Ball State in Kroger Field.

Kentucky will be entering the season as massive favorites over Ball State as they opened as 26-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cats will have a lot of high hopes for an offense that struggled last season to say the least.

New quarterback Devin Leary, returning Liam Coen to the sidelines, and the young stars at wide receiver should see much better production than we saw in 2022.

As for Ball State, the Cardinals finished last season with a 5-7 overall record and went 3-5 in the MAC. For a common opponent look, the Cardinals fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 59-10 to open the season.

As for Kentucky’s win total, DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under set at 6.5 with the odd for the over being -145 and the odds for the under being +125.

You can check out all of the week 1 game lines from DraftKings here.