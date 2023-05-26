New assistant John Welch learned from “The Godfather” of player development in the NBA

Positive news around the Kentucky Wildcats’ basketball program seems impossible to get this offseason, but it looks like John Calipari has made an excellent addition to his coaching staff.

Recently, Calipari hired John Welch to his coaching staff, who will take one of the five on-court positions while being in charge of game planning and workouts.

Welch has spent a lot of time coaching in the NBA (2002-20), and he has spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Clippers during that stretch.

From all appearances, bringing in Welch looked like an outstanding hire by Calipari, and now, NBA people are backing up that belief.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic noted on Twitter that he has been calling NBA people to ask about Welch, and he has heard nothing but positive things.

Welch brings a combination of the workouts that Kenny Payne was famously known for, and the scouting mind that made John Robic such a valuable piece of the staff for years.

For Kentucky fans in need of a shot of optimism: In calling around to NBA folks, it sure sounds like John Calipari made a helluva hire in John Welch. Combo of the workout stuff KP brought and the scouting mind Robic brought. Two things sorely needed. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 24, 2023

To take it a step further, Tim Grgurich has been called The Godfather of player development in the NBA, and Welch just so happened to learn how to work out players from Grgurich himself.

Tim Grgurich has been called “Yoda” and The Godfather of player development in the NBA.



New Kentucky assistant John Welch learned how to work out players from Grgurich. Seems useful. https://t.co/6Jfe5zbf8u — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 25, 2023

While not everything has been positive so far this offseason, it sounds like Calipari has added a great coach that will do nothing but improve this entire staff.