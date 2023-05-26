 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New assistant John Welch learned from “The Godfather” of player development in the NBA

It looks like John Calipari made an excellent addition to the UK Basketball coaching staff.

By Adam Haste
NBA Summer League Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Positive news around the Kentucky Wildcats’ basketball program seems impossible to get this offseason, but it looks like John Calipari has made an excellent addition to his coaching staff.

Recently, Calipari hired John Welch to his coaching staff, who will take one of the five on-court positions while being in charge of game planning and workouts.

Welch has spent a lot of time coaching in the NBA (2002-20), and he has spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Clippers during that stretch.

From all appearances, bringing in Welch looked like an outstanding hire by Calipari, and now, NBA people are backing up that belief.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic noted on Twitter that he has been calling NBA people to ask about Welch, and he has heard nothing but positive things.

Welch brings a combination of the workouts that Kenny Payne was famously known for, and the scouting mind that made John Robic such a valuable piece of the staff for years.

To take it a step further, Tim Grgurich has been called The Godfather of player development in the NBA, and Welch just so happened to learn how to work out players from Grgurich himself.

While not everything has been positive so far this offseason, it sounds like Calipari has added a great coach that will do nothing but improve this entire staff.

