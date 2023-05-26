Bleav in Kentucky talks softball postseason, Cotton Nash, basketball concerns, and more

It’s postseason time on the diamond in college athletics, as the softball NCAA Tournament is in full swing, while the baseball tourney begins next week.

Sadly, the season has already ended for Kentucky’s softball Cats, as they were bounced last weekend by Northwestern and Miami (OH).

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow welcomed former Stanford softball player and current analyst Jenna Becerra to the show to discuss the Women’s College World Series.

On the show, the crew also discussed:

Kentucky softball’s season comes to an end.

#MAYhem

The passing of football legend Jim Brown and UK basketball great Cotton Nash.

UK play-by-play man Tom Leach makes the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

What in the world is going on with the men’s basketball team?

And more!

