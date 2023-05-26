Class of 2023 punter Heath Jehu commits to Kentucky as a walk-on

One position room that will look completely different for the Kentucky Wildcats football team this fall is special teams.

Jay Boulware has taken the reins after a shaky 2022-23 season in the kicking game, and he added a new piece to the puzzle on Thursday night.

Class of 2023 punter Heath Jehu took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Cats.

Jehu, out of Birmingham (AL), talked with Jacob Polacheck of KSR after announcing his commitment, and had this to say on why he chose UK;

“I love the campus,” Jehu said. ‘The coaches were phenomenal. The shot to play in the SEC, a good shot to play in the SEC as a freshman was a big deal. I love the campus and the coaches.”

With several new kickers and punters added this offseason, it’s obvious that the staff if committed to vastly improving from last year. It seems they think Jehu could be a player to help fix that.

Welcome to the BBN, Heath!