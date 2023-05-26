Friday Headlines: Wagner & Edwards named SLAM All-Americans

Future Kentucky Wildcats DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards have been named SLAM All-Americans.

SLAM released its 2023 All-Americans yesterday, which included Wagner and Edwards, along with Matas Buzelis (G League), Jared McCain (Duke), and Isaiah Collier (USC).

Wagner and Edwards, both of which are viewed as top 10 (if not Top 5) prospects, and are two of the leaders of Kentucky’s impressive 2023 recruiting class, which also features five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, four-star point guard Robert Dillingham, and four-star combo guard Reed Sheppard.

Needless to say, Kentucky fans should be excited to see these two suit up in the blue and white next season.

Tweet of the Day

Make it 99. I’m pumped. Are you?

Headlines

Five UK Football players on the verge of breakout seasons - Courier Journal

Who do you think will have a breakout season?

Has UK’s transfer portal misses affected outside perception? - Herald Leader

Some interesting insights.

What is UK Football’s path to playoffs in 12-team field - KSR

The Cats could catch lightning in a bottle.

Kentucky among several to reach out to Julian Phillips - Cats Pause

The Tennessee product is reportedly leaning toward staying in the draft.

The unprecedented preparation for Bronny James’ arrival at USC - ESPN

Gonna be one of the biggest storylines in college basketball next season.

NBA discussing new flop rule - Bleacher Report

Reports are it could be tested in Summer League.

George Washington University will now be the Revolutionaries - Yahoo

Might be difficult to put on a jersey.

College Basketball’s most impactful transfers - CBS

Kentucky fans will recognize a couple of these guys.