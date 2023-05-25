Richmond forward Tyler Burton enters the transfer portal

John Calipari is still working on finishing up the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 roster with NBA Draft decisions still to be made.

However, another potential option for the Cats has hit the portal as Richmond forward Tyler Burton has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Burton is also testing the draft waters.

Sources: Richmond's Tyler Burton plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Averaged 19 PPG and 7.4 RPG last season.



A significant late development in PORTAL KOMBAT. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 25, 2023

Burton had a huge season for the Spiders last year as he started in all 33 games and averaged 19 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 29% from three.

According to KenPom, Burton played primarily at the 3 and 4 spots while also occasionally getting time as a small-ball 5, so he could theoretically five Kentucky some badly-needed depth at three different spots.

As of right now, the Cats have just seven scholarship players on the roster for next season and growing doubt that Chris Livingston, Antonio Reeves, or Oscar Tshiebwe will be taking the floor next season.

There is no doubt that Kentucky will have to add some players to pair with the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class. It will be interesting to see if they get involved with the Burton and try to get him to Lexington.

For what it’s worth, Adam Zagoria is reporting that Burton is still expected to go pro.

Tyler Burton is still leaning heavily towards the pro route and is listed as do not contact in the portal, per source



Richmond F averaged 19 ppg and 7.4 rpg https://t.co/Hvux1kDNeY — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 25, 2023

