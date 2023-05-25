 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Richmond forward Tyler Burton enters the transfer portal

Burton immediately becomes one of, if not the best available transfer.

By Adam Haste
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Empire Classic-Temple at Richmond Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

John Calipari is still working on finishing up the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 roster with NBA Draft decisions still to be made.

However, another potential option for the Cats has hit the portal as Richmond forward Tyler Burton has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Burton is also testing the draft waters.

Burton had a huge season for the Spiders last year as he started in all 33 games and averaged 19 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 29% from three.

According to KenPom, Burton played primarily at the 3 and 4 spots while also occasionally getting time as a small-ball 5, so he could theoretically five Kentucky some badly-needed depth at three different spots.

As of right now, the Cats have just seven scholarship players on the roster for next season and growing doubt that Chris Livingston, Antonio Reeves, or Oscar Tshiebwe will be taking the floor next season.

There is no doubt that Kentucky will have to add some players to pair with the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class. It will be interesting to see if they get involved with the Burton and try to get him to Lexington.

For what it’s worth, Adam Zagoria is reporting that Burton is still expected to go pro.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 285 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...