Daimion Collins to LSU

Daimion Collins has found his new home, and it’s still within the SEC.

On Thursday, Collins committed to the LSU Tigers.

Collins will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Originally a five-star signee in the class of 2021, Collins played sparingly during his first season in Lexington, then appeared primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Sadly, just days before the start of the regular season, Collins’ father, Ben Collins, passed away. Ben was living in Lexington to help support his son and help Daimion become the best version of himself.

After several very challenging months in which Collins lost 16 pounds, he eventually started getting back in a rhythm during SEC play in the limited minutes he got. Collins ended the season averaging 1.9 points and 1.9 boards in 7.9 minutes per game.

During the offseason, Collins entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new school closer to his hometown of Atlanta, Texas. Baton Rouge is about a 4.5-hour drive to Atlanta.

Best of luck to Collins at his new home!