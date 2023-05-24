Tom Leach and Brigid DeVries named to Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

A pair of Kentucky Wildcats will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame this year!

On Wednesday, it was announced that Tom Leach and Brigid DeVries were selected for the KSHOF Class of 2023.

Leach, who has spent 34 years on the UK radio broadcast, is currently the play-by-play voice of the University of Kentucky football and men’s basketball teams.

DeVries, a pioneer for UK women’s varsity sports, served as an administrator and coach for track & field, volleyball, golf, and swimming & diving during UK’s transition from club sports to intercollegiate athletics.

In addition to Leach and DeVries, the 46th KSHOF class also features:

Rick Bozich, a multi-time award-winning sports reporter and columnist at the Courier-Journal and WDRB.com.

Chris Lofton, the SEC’s all-time leading three-point shooter who played 15 years of pro basketball abroad.

William “Bubba” Paris, an All-American at Michigan, No. 1 draft pick, and three-time Super Bowl winner at offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2023 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored on Sept. 12th, 2023, in Freedom Hall in Louisville.

For more information on the event, check out the full UK Athletics press release.