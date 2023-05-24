David Jones drawing interest from Kentucky, again

We’re hitting the home stretch of the NBA Draft testing process. With one week until the withdrawal deadline, we’ll soon learn what Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston, and Antonio Reeves plan to do next season.

In the meantime, the Kentucky Wildcats continue to vet the transfer portal for potential replacements. The latest name to emerge is St. John’s forward David Jones.

According to Travis Graf of MADE Hoops and Cats Illustrated (via KSR), Jones has been contacted by the Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks (shocker), and Memphis Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound native of the Dominican Republic averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 25.7 minutes per game last season as a junior. He began his career at DePaul, highlighted by a sophomore year in which he averaged 14.5 points. 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 29.9 minutes per outing.

For his career, Jones shoots 29.4% from deep on an average of 4.0 attempts per outing.

According to KenPom, played significant minutes at both the 3 and 4 spots, so he’s someone who could give Kentucky at multiple spots, something they desperately need with the potential departures of Livingston and Reeves.

Jones is clearly a good rebounder as well, which could help offset the loss of Tshiebwe as well if he stays in the draft.

There’s also the connection to Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua, another native of the Dominican Republic. Kentucky showed some interest in Jones last offseason when he left DePaul.

Jones also took an unofficial visit to Kentucky when he was still a high school recruit at Teays Valley Christian School in West Virginia.

2021 David Jones enjoying his unofficial to Kentucky this weekend ! #BiggerThanMe pic.twitter.com/01iDAgxpoE — Former TVCS Prep Basketball (@TVCSHoops) February 29, 2020

