Wednesday Headlines: Charles “Cotton” Nash Edition

On Tuesday, we got some sad news of the passing of Kentucky Wildcats legend Charles “Cotton” Nash.

Nash played for UK from 1962-64 and was a three-time All-American during his tenure in Lexington. He was also named the runner-up for the National Player of the Year award during his senior season.

On the hardwood, Nash appeared in 78 games and averaged 22.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game for the Cats. He is currently ranked ninth overall in career points in Kentucky Basketball history.

One of the cooler facts about Nash’s career is he is one of 13 players to both appear in the NBA and MLB. Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Francisco Warriors of the NBA, he also played nine seasons on the diamond playing for the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins.

We here at A Sea of Blue wanted to give this quick tribute to an all-time great.

Rest in peace, Cotton.

You can read more about Nash’s career in this article put out by the UK Athletics here.

