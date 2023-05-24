7 Kentucky Wildcats named to preseason All-SEC teams

Athlon Sports unveiled their preseason all-conference teams on Monday, and seven Kentucky Wildcats saw their names listed prior to the 2023 season.

Transfer running back Ray Davis was named to Second-Team Offense and was the only Wildcat named to the Second Team on the offensive side of the ball.

Sophomore Deone Walker was named to Second-Team Defense on the defensive line, and Senior JJ Weaver was also named Second-Team Defense for the linebacker position.

Sophomore Barion Brown was named to the Second-Team Specialists as a kick returner.

Brown also saw his name make Third-Team Offense as a receiver alongside Kenneth Horsey, as the fifth-year senior made it on the offensive line.

Sophomore Dane Key was listed on the Fourth-Team Offense as a receiver, with junior Trevin Wallace listed on the Fourth-Team Defense as a linebacker.

Transfer quarterback Devin Leary did not make any of the All-SEC teams, but of course, will have ample opportunity to prove voters wrong during the season.

But it is nice to see that voters think Barion Brown is due for a big year, as the true freshman was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season last year. Brown and Key should prove to be much more of a threat in year two, especially with Liam Coen back in the fold.

To view the entire All-SEC teams at Athlon, click here.