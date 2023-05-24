Class of 2024 RB Jason Patterson updates recruitment following offer from UK

By now, many high school recruits are verbally committing to schools if they are in the class of 2024, and A Sea Of Blue was able to talk to a four-star running back (via ESPN) from the class of 2024, Jason Patterson, about his recruitment and recently being offered from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Patterson was recently just offered from Kentucky on Friday, May 12th, and he was very pleased when he received the offer.

“I was genuinely happy and excited to receive the offer,” Patterson tells A Sea Of Blue.

Right now, the coaches that have been in contact from the Kentucky staff are Liam Coen, Jay Boulware, and Anwar Stewart. With the staff being in recent contact with him and offering a scholarship, they are planning an official visit sometime during the season, Patterson tells us.

Although there is an official visit soon with Kentucky, Patterson says his recruitment is still attainable for anyone to offer.

“I’m wide open right now, but about to start narrowing it down,” says Patterson.

The one success Kentucky has had over the years is their running back position with JoJo Kemp, Stanley Boom-Williams, Benny Snell Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr., and others, Patterson believes the recent success could play an impact on his recruitment.

“Of course it will. You want to go somewhere and get developed, and me seeing them and where they are at is where I want to be,” says Patterson.

With no decision being made for a bit, it sounds like with the additions of Coen coming back and a new running backs coach in Boulware, plus the success at that position over the years, Kentucky is in the hunt for another potentially special running back.

