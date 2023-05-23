Ron Holland released from NLI, will visit G-League Ignite

Back on April 28th, highly-touted recruit Ron Holland requested a release from his NLI with the Texas Longhorns.

To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats were among the schools to show interest in Holland when the announcement was made that he was back on the market.

Well, he actually wasn’t ‘officially’ back on the market until today when Texas finally let him out of his NLI, according to Jon Rothstein. That would explain why there’s been little to no news about Holland since he first requested his release. It appears Texas was hoping to convince him to stay since they’re just now releasing him nearly a month after his initial request.

Now that Holland is free, he’s set up his first visit, which will be with the NBA G-League Ignite.

Source: Former Texas commit Ron Holland will visit G-League Ignite today in Las Vegas. One of the top players in the 2023 class. Holland was officially released from his NLI today. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 23, 2023

Since Kentucky just missed on San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson, I’d imagine, John Calipari will be pushing hard to get Kentucky back into the mix with Holland, though this has been widely viewed as a battle between the G-League and Arkansas Razorbacks.

I will say that if Kentucky were to lose Oscar Tshiebwe to the NBA Draft, Holland would have a golden opportunity to come in and have a guaranteed major role next season, despite the fact Kentucky is bringing in fellow top 2023 recruits DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham, and Aaron Bradshaw.

After all, it was when Kentucky landed those guys that Holland stopped seriously considering the Wildcats before picking Texas. I’d be willing to guess he assumed Kentucky would have at least ‘some’ quality veterans returning to join that freshman group.

However, Kentucky has repeatedly missed out on landing said veterans, which could make this a more attractive situation for Holland to consider.

I also wouldn’t expect this recruitment to drag on too long since most high school signees report to their college campuses around the first week of June.

