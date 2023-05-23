John Higgins retires from on-court officiating

As incoming college freshmen start to get head to their college campuses for summer basketball workouts, there was some big news on the college basketball front on Monday.

A name that most of BBN should be familiar with is retiring from on-court officiating; John Higgins.

News broke on Monday that Higgins has been named the new Coordinator of Officials for the Western Basketball Officiating Consortium (WBOC). This means he will be in charge of the process of recruiting and developing officials, while also assigning officials for the following conferences: Big Sky, Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12, Western Athletic, and West Coast.

Higgins spent 35 seasons as an on-court official, which allowed him to appear in nine Final Fours and two national championship games over the course of his career.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, he mostly recently officiated the 2017 Elite Eight game against North Carolina, which ended up being a loss for the Cats.