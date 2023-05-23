Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball in the SEC Tournament

Good morning BBN!

Today, the Kentucky Wildcats baseball team begins what hopes to be a long run in the SEC Tournament as the 8-seed.

Up first, they’ll face the 9-seed Alabama Crimson Tide at 5:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. It’s a single-elimination game, and the winner advances to Wednesday to face the winner of 5-seed Auburn vs. 12-seed Missouri.

D1 Baseball currently has Kentucky projected as the 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament. A big showing in the SEC Tournament could bump the Cats up to one of the top eight seeds, which means they would host through the Super Regional round.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Gordon and Murray clamped LeBron to seal the sweep pic.twitter.com/X3RTIg8ul0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

Jamal Murray is going to the NBA Finals!

Headlines

John Welch Named Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach - UK Athletics

Longtime NBA assistant coach John Welch will join the Kentucky men’s basketball staff as its newest assistant coach in 2023-24.

Jokic leads Denver Nuggets past LeBron's Lakers 113-111, into their first NBA Finals - ESPN

“It’s incredible,” Jamal Murray said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s surreal. We’re going to keep making history, that’s the thing. We’re going to keep that mindset.”

Dub's Last Stand: Darren Williams Looks to Close Seven-Year College Career in Style - Wildcats Today

When the Maysville, Ky. native graduated from Mason County High School in 2016, he expected to be a successful right-handed pitcher in the year 2023. He just didn't think that he would still, somehow, be in college.

SEC baseball tournament: Predicting every game of the 2023 bracket - 247 Sports

There's a lot on the line in the SEC Tournament this week.

Kentucky still stuck on seven scholarship players after latest miss - The CatsPause

Time is running out for John Calipari to round out his roster. Kentucky has only strongly pursued two transfers in the portal: Michigan All-American center Hunter Dickinson, who chose Kansas; and San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, who appeared to be a tailor-made replacement for Livingston, picked Arizona on Saturday.

Resume Rundown: Kentucky still has great chance to host next weekend - KSR

The Bat Cats are in solid resume shape entering the SEC Tournament. A strong performance could lock up a national seed.

SEC football 2023: Best and worst case scenarios for every team - 247 Sports

Could the SEC put multiple teams in the College Football Playoff? Will the Wildcats record another 10-win season.

Kentucky Baseball Slips Six Spots in Final Regular Season Poll - KSR

Following their end-of-season series loss to Florida, Kentucky falls six spots to No. 25 in D1Baseball's final poll of the regular season.

