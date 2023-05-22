College programs reportedly contacting Antonio Reeves through back channels

For the majority of the offseason, Antonio Reeves has been widely expected to return to the Kentucky Wildcats once he went through the NBA Draft process.

We’re now just over a week from the NCAA withdrawal deadline, which is next Wednesday, May 31st. Reeves is currently having a pre-draft workout with the Milwaukee Bucks and figures to have several more before the deadline.

Is it possible Reeves could return to college but enter the transfer portal? Kyle Tucker says schools are reaching out through back channels about it. Tucker does still believe Reeves will remain at Kentucky.

*I still think he ultimately stays, but some folks are trying like hell to poach him https://t.co/NLmv7dXr7J — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 22, 2023

At this point, Kentucky has just seven scholarship players confirmed for next season, five of which are freshmen, while the other two are sophomores who barely played last season. Not getting Reeves back would be absolutely brutal.

You also have to wonder if this is why Kentucky is reaching out to Rutgers guard Cam Spencer after showing very little interest in other backcourt transfers to this point.

This offseason has gone about as brutally as one could imagine for Kentucky and John Calipari thus far, but he can’t allow other schools to outmuscle him for one of his key players for next season.