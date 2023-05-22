Cam Spencer contacted by Kentucky

While adding frontcourt depth should be the biggest priority for the Kentucky Wildcats, it seems they’re open to more backcourt depth as well.

According to Adam Zagoria, Kentucky is among the schools that have reached out to Rutgers guard Cam Spencer, one of the best shooters to hit the portal this offseason.

Among the other schools who’ve reached out include the UConn Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Spencer averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this past season while shooting 43.4% from deep. He originally began his career at Loyola Maryland, where he spent three seasons as one of the top guards in the Patriot League.

At Rutgers, Spencer primarily played shooting guard but occasionally spent time running the offense and even as a third guard, so he’s someone who gives you depth at the 1-3 spots.

Would Spencer seriously consider a Kentucky team bringing in DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and possibly one more year of Antonio Reeves? That remains to be seen, but there’s no question he’d be a major addition to a Kentucky team that desperately needs more depth.

Perhaps the interest in Spencer is dependent on whether Reeves returns to Kentucky or goes pro.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of Spencer in action!

