Sunday Headlines: Tyler Herro appears in White Men Can’t Jump

After a full week of basketball recruiting, and landing a huge football commitment, one former Kentucky Wildcats star also made his acting debut.

In the remake of the 1992 Basketball movie, White Men Can’t Jump, former UK star Tyler Herro makes his acting debut. Joined alongside Jack Harlow, Herro actually hired Harlow in the movie to help work with him on meditating.

As the Miami Heat are still making a run in the NBA Playoffs, Herro has actually been out since the first round as he suffered a broken hand. With some speculation he could make a return if the Heat make the NBA Finals, that chance could very well come true as they currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics as the series heads down to Miami.

You can watch Herro make his big screen debut on Hulu.

Miami (OH) Run Rules Kentucky to End Wildcats Season Saturday – UK Athletics

The Miami University RedHawks beat Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night in Evanston to end the Wildcats season.

Kentucky Concludes Best Regular Season Since 2017 – UK Athletics

No. 3 Florida broke free of a pitching duel in the seventh inning to score a 5-2 series-clinching victory over No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park

Kentucky Baseball set as eight seed in SEC Tournament- KSR

The Cats will face Alabama on Tuesday.

Keshad Johnson chooses Arizona- KSR

The Cats remain at seven players heading into next season.

Lance Ware headed to Villanova- Cats Pause

Lance will stay a Wildcat.

Tshiebwe impresses during Combine- Cats Pause

Will Oscar come back to UK or head for the NBA?

Kopeka leads at PGA Championship- ESPN

Will Brooks win at Oak Hill?

National Treasure wins Preakness- ESPN

Bob Baffert picks up eight Preakness victory.

Machester City clinches Premier League Title- ESPN

Big win for City in the EPL.

Ranking the top-25 players in NFL History- CBS

Who do you have at No. 1?