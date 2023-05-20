Lance Ware to Villanova

Former Kentucky Wildcats forward Lance Ware has found his new home.

On Saturday, Ware announced his commitment to the Villanova Wildcats.

Ware made the announcement on Instagram. He was also considering Providence and St. John’s.

Originally a top 50 recruit in the class of 2020 from Camden High School in New Jersey, Ware signed with Kentucky while holding scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Louisville, Oregon, Maryland, Miami, and Virginia Tech, among others.

In 77 career games (seven starts) with Kentucky, Ware averaged 1.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks across 9.2 minutes per contest.

This past season, Ware appeared in 28 games while averaging 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per outing. He played nine minutes in the Round of 32 loss to Kansas State, scoring two points and committing one turnover.

Best of luck to Ware as he begins a new chapter in his basketball career!