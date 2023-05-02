College Football Playoff announces 2024 and 2025 game dates

Starting in the 2024 college football season, we’ll see an expanded field when the College Football Playoff is announced.

Currently at four teams, the field will be expanded to 12 clubs beginning next year, which gives the Kentucky Wildcats a far more realistic shot at making the playoff.

Now, we know the 2024 playoff schedule.

On Tuesday, the CFP announced the game dates and bowl assignments for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons.

The new schedule will be as follows:

2024 Season

2025 Season

First Round (On-Campus)

Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (evening)

Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon, and evening)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

The field of 12 teams will consist of the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked other teams.

The exact kickoff times for each game will be announced at a later date.