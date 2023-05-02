 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Playoff announces 2024 and 2025 game dates

The field of four is being expanded to 12 teams beginning in 2024.

By Jason Marcum
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Starting in the 2024 college football season, we’ll see an expanded field when the College Football Playoff is announced.

Currently at four teams, the field will be expanded to 12 clubs beginning next year, which gives the Kentucky Wildcats a far more realistic shot at making the playoff.

Now, we know the 2024 playoff schedule.

On Tuesday, the CFP announced the game dates and bowl assignments for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons.

The new schedule will be as follows:

2024 Season

  • First Round (On-Campus)
  • Friday, December 20, 2024: One Game (evening)
  • Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon, and evening)
  • Quarterfinals
  • Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
  • Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
  • Semifinals
  • Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)
  • Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
  • CFP National Championship
  • Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

2025 Season

  • First Round (On-Campus)
  • Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (evening)
  • Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon, and evening)
  • Quarterfinals
  • Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
  • Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
  • Semifinals
  • Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
  • Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)
  • CFP National Championship
  • Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

The field of 12 teams will consist of the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked other teams.

The exact kickoff times for each game will be announced at a later date.

