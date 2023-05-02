Grant Nelson emerges as a potential transfer option for Kentucky

Another big name just hit the transfer portal as the third wave of this off-season’s transfer portal is underway.

On Tuesday, Mike McFeely of The Forum reported that North Dakota State star Grant Nelson plans to enter the transfer portal.

Nelson is currently testing the NBA Draft waters, but if he decides to return to college, he will be one of the top transfers available.

Last season, Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 60% on two-point shots and 72% from the free throw line.

Nelson was named First Team All-Summit League and shined against high-major competition.

Against Arkansas, Nelson finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and one block in just 21 minutes in NDSU’s season opener.

Following that game, Nelson added 11 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks against Kansas.

In the Summit League tournament semi-finals, Nelson recorded a 20-point, 22-rebound double-double in their 89-79 victory over South Dakota State.

The big knock on Nelson’s game is his three-point shooting, as the 6-foot-11 forward shot just 26.9% from three last season.

Despite the struggles from three, Nelson will be one of the best players in the transfer portal, and it will be interesting to see if the Kentucky Wildcats get involved in his recruitment.

