Kentucky set to play Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic, per report

With freshmen arriving on campus for the Kentucky Wildcats in a few short weeks, it’s that time of the year when the non-conference schedule starts to get pieced together.

Some matchups are already known for the 2023-24 season, and according to a report today, the BBN can now mark down another opponent.

According to Rocco Miller, Kentucky will square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic on December 16th in Atlanta Catlanta. The other matchup will feature the UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels.

The CBS Sports Classic will be played in Atlanta on December 16th, per multiple sources. This will be the 10th Anniversary of the event and it will be played in Atlanta for the first time.



Matchups are:

- Kentucky vs. Ohio State

- UCLA vs. North Carolina#CollegeHoops — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) May 2, 2023

If you remember from last year, the impression has been that the Cats would face off against the Tar Heels this season.

With the new SEC/ACC Challenge, many have wondered if UK and Duke would square off to start off the event, but could this change be an indication that UK will face off against UNC instead of the Blue Devils?

It’s possible.

The Buckeyes are coming off a rough season in which they finished 16-19 (5-15 in Big Ten). It was the first time that Ohio State has not made the tournament in Chris Holtmann’s tenure in Columbus.

Should be a fun one in the ATL this winter.