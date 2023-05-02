Tuesday Headlines: Hunter Dickinson Watch

Since Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal at the end of March, Kentucky has been largely connected to former Michigan Wolverine. Some seem to believe that he could indeed end up at Kentucky and that decision could be made today. Dickinson is considered to be the best option in the transfer portal, so Kentucky landing him would be a huge hit.

I honestly have no idea where Dickinson is going. I was told ten days ago the decision would be tomorrow…that seems to track



I can say that two different national folks have texted me saying they are hearing Kentucky. Maybe they don’t know but it’s interesting — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 2, 2023

The former Wolverine played three seasons for Michigan, with the last two being incredibly productive. He averaged over 18 points per game in both seasons with 8.6 (2021) and 9 (2022) rebounds. Dickinson was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team both seasons.

When Michigan played Kentucky in London last season, head coach John Calipari had an up-close look as to what Dickinson can do to the opposition. He put up 23 points and nine rebounds against UK in a narrow loss.

With Oscar Tshiebwe likely moving on from the program, Dickinson seems like the answer in the middle for Kentucky. The Wildcats do have 7-1 freshman Aaron Bradshaw coming in, but there has been a lot of speculation that he will play power forward or even small forward at times.

In addition to Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova, Maryland, Duke and Georgetown are all rumored to have the attention of Dickinson. So, where do you expect him to go? Let us know in the comment section below.

