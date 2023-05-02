Ahmad Nowell talks offer from Kentucky and the latest in his recruitment

The last couple of weeks have been nothing but positive for Team Final point guard Ahmad Nowell.

Nowell is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit and is the No. 38 overall and No. 4 combo guard in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings.

Just recently, the 6-foot-1 guard picked up an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats as the Cats join UConn as the new schools in his recruitment, he noted in an interview with 247 Sports.

Now holding an official offer from John Calipari, Nowell recognizes the significance of getting that Kentucky offer.

“It means a lot to receive an offer from Kentucky. Growing up you see them as a school that has produced a lot of NBA players, so it means a lot to get recognized by them.”

As for a decision, there is no current timetable for Nowell to pick his school. However, he wants to look for a program that has a history of getting players to the next level.

“I’m looking for a great brotherhood and a great player development,” he said. “I’m trying to get to the NBA so getting better in college is big for me. Also, I want a school that has had a history of point guards going to the NBA.”

Great player development and a history of guards getting to the NBA sound a lot like the things that Kentucky has to offer.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as serious contenders in Nowell’s recruitment, but it seems like Kentucky has exactly what the Philadelphia native is looking for.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!