Kentucky Football officially adds 7 transfers to the 2023 roster

Projected starting right tackle Courtland Ford highlights Kentucky’s latest transfer portal additions to the roster.

By Jason Marcum
Mark Stoops Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially signed seven players from the transfer portal, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday.

They are:

  • Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ben Christman
  • USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford
  • Livingstone College defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr.
  • West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Dylan Ray
  • Northern Illinois inside linebacker Daveren Rayner
  • Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor
  • NC State Wolfpack running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

Kentucky now has 14 additions from the transfer portal to the 2023 football roster.

“We are excited about these new additions to the team,” Stoops said in a press release.” We have added three offensive linemen to boost our Big Blue Wall, a kicker for specials teams depth and a talented inside linebacker, defensive back, and running back.”

All seven Cats will join the team later this month and take part in summer workouts.

