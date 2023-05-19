Kentucky Football officially adds 7 transfers to the 2023 roster

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially signed seven players from the transfer portal, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday.

They are:

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ben Christman

USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford

Livingstone College defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr.

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Dylan Ray

Northern Illinois inside linebacker Daveren Rayner

Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor

NC State Wolfpack running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

Kentucky now has 14 additions from the transfer portal to the 2023 football roster.

“We are excited about these new additions to the team,” Stoops said in a press release.” We have added three offensive linemen to boost our Big Blue Wall, a kicker for specials teams depth and a talented inside linebacker, defensive back, and running back.”

All seven Cats will join the team later this month and take part in summer workouts.

Check out UK’s full announcement for profiles on all seven Wildcats!