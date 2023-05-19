Keshad Johnson trending toward Arizona, per report

Looks like John Calipari is going to miss out on another transfer portal target.

On Saturday, San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson will make a decision on his next school, and the Kentucky Wildcats were thought to be in good shape for his commitment following his trip to Lexington.

However, all the momentum is now in favor of the Arizona Wildcats.

First, 247 Sports recruiting guru Travis Branham logged a prediction in favor of Arizona to land Johnson.

Now, our own Tristan Pharis reports that the Arizona staff believes Johnson is a done deal to the Pac-12 Wildcats.

I was informed this morning that the Airizona staff believes Keshad Johnson is a “done deal” to Arizona.



That is a guy Kentucky wanted. A disappointment to miss on him. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) May 19, 2023

This news comes as Oscar Tshiebwe is shining at this week’s NBA Combine and trending more toward an exit for the pros. If that happens and Johnson picks Arizona, Kentucky will have just seven scholarships accounted for next season in DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham, Aaron Bradshaw, Reed Sheppard, Adou Thiero, and Ugonna Onyenso.

It still appears likely that Antonio Reeves will return, but that makes just eight scholarships.

Time for Calipari to get to work.