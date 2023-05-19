Friday Headlines: Cutter Boley Edition

Thursday was enormous for the future of Kentucky Wildcats football. Four-star quarterback and local star Cutter Boley announced his commitment to play for the Wildcats, as well as his reclassification to the 2024 recruiting class.

Boley chose the Wildcats over Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee. All of those schools are (for the most part) traditional/larger football schools than Kentucky. Yet Boley and his family view head coach Mark Stoops, his staff, and the program that’s been built in Lexington to be the best fit.

And that’s simply awesome.

Boley stands at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, and is an electric football player. Andrew Ivins, who is the Scouting Director for 247 Sports, had the following to say about Boley back in January.

A pro-style passer with elite size that can do plenty of damage while working off play action. The type of quarterback that’s not afraid to fling strikes right into the teeth of a defense as he can create plenty of velocity with his lower release point and attack the short to intermediate parts of the field. Can be rather crafty in the pocket for someone that’s 6-foot-5 and will do his best to improvise while keeping his eyes down field.

For now, this feels like the biggest recruit Stoops has landed during his time at Kentucky. With Devin Leary progressing well through the spring, there’s already incredible buzz around the team.

And with a hometown star ready to wear the Kentucky jersey, fans have to be absolutely stoked about what Boley can potentially do for the Wildcats.

Tweet of the Day

Jamal Murray finished with 23 points in the 4th quarter.



It was his 4th career 20-point 4th quarter in the playoffs, the most of any player over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/x48ubxrtth — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Such a special player.

Headlines

Four-Star LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley Picks Kentucky - Vaught’s Views

Can’t say enough how big this is for UK football.

Cutter Boley is the ideal quarterback for Liam Coen's offense at Kentucky

New Kentucky QB commit Cutter Boley and offensive coordinator Liam Coen are a match made in football heaven.

Sixth Sense: No. 3 Florida Rides Five-Run Sixth Inning to Victory – UK Athletics

No. 3 Florida broke open a tie game with a five-run sixth inning to claim a 10-3 victory at Kentucky Proud Park in Thursday night’s series opener.

Steelers, Mitch Trubisky finalizing two-year extension - ESPN

This is... interesting?

Two UK Wildcats Among Top 100 Players in College Football - KSR

Barion Brown and Devin Leary.

Tom Kim gets covered in mud at PGA Championship - USA Today

This went viral quick.

ESPN preparing to move toward streaming service - USA Today

Good or bad idea?

Boley is the ideal quarterback for Liam Coen’s offense at UK - KSR\

The future is so bright.