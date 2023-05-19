Kentucky to host Covington Catholic TE Willie Rodriguez for official visit

With Cutter Boley announcing his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats and also reclassifying to the class of 2024, one of the next big targets is Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was offered by Kentucky on April 18th, and he is now set to go on an official visit on June 9th, as he has confirmed this with A Sea Of Blue.

When Rodriguez goes on his official visit in less than a month at UK, there are certain goals he has in mind when he does visit.

“[I] definitely want to check out everything and see really how I will fit in the offense and how I will be used. I am very excited for the visit,” Rodriguez tells A Sea Of Blue.

Rodriguez also adds that he would be interested in playing with Boley, and they have been communicating together since Boley committed to Kentucky on Thursday.

“For sure,” Rodriguez says. “[I] have already talked to him, it’s definitely very intriguing and very cool.”

While he is on his official visit next month, Rodriguez will be with Boley and offensive line pledge Aba Selm.

“I can’t wait to meet to everyone on the official [visit],” says Rodriguez.

As of right now, Rodriguez tells us he has two official visits, counting Kentucky, with the other one being Virginia Tech. He is still working to schedule two other official visits with Ole Miss and Purdue, but at this time, they have not been scheduled.

As for a timeframe on a commitment, Rodriguez tells us he is still aiming for a summer commitment, but it won’t be until after his official visits are done.

