Jim Leyritz joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow welcomed former Kentucky Wildcats baseball player Jim Leyritz to the show.

Leyritz, who played at Kentucky in 1985, went on to play for the New York Yankees and win two World Series with the Bronx Bombers. He hit massive home runs in both of the Yankees’ World Series matchups with the Atlanta Braves while playing catcher.

On the show, the guys discussed:

Leyritz’s time at Kentucky.

Playing on the biggest stage in baseball with the Yankees.

The football Cats load up in the transfer portal.

And More!

