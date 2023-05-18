Cutter Boley now a top 100 recruit in the 2024 class and will be an early enrollee

The news Kentucky Wildcats fans have been anxiously waiting for finally came Thursday morning, as four-star quarterback Cutter Boley announced his pledge to the Cats!

Boley, who plays at nearby Lexington Christian Academy, was ranked as high as 12th overall in the 2025 class by Rivals. He was also ranked 30th by On3, 169th at ESPN, and 138th by 247 Sports.

However, Boley was widely expected to reclassify back into the 2024 class before it was all said and done. That’s the class he was originally part of before reclassifying into 2025 during the COVID-19 pandemic to get an extra year of high school football if he needed it.

Cutter Boley says that he will enroll at Kentucky this upcoming January!



The Lexington star will not only reclassify but will enroll early! pic.twitter.com/h6RLCwcQCx — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) May 18, 2023

On Thursday, Boley made it official. While making his public commitment to Kentucky, he also announced he was back in the 2024 class and would be an early enrollee. The plan is for Boley to enroll on January 24th, which means he’ll have an entire semester to get accustomed to Kentucky’s strength in conditioning program while taking part in spring football.

With Boley reclassified, he has his first ranking for the 2024 class. On3 has him ranked 70th overall, sixth among quarterbacks, and first in the state of Kentucky.

In addition, Kentucky’s 2024 class is now ranked 26th overall in the On3 team rankings for 2024. Boley joins four-star interior offensive lineman Aba Selm and three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson in what’s currently a three-man class for the Cats.

However, now that Boley is in the fold, look for Kentucky to make some major progress with other 2024 recruits that leads to more commitments in the coming weeks and months. Boley chose to commit now in large part so he could help build what’s already shaping up to be a very special 2024 recruiting class for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

Now, hear some of what Boley had to say following his commitment today via our own Dylan Ballard.

Cutter Boley talks about a few things after his announcement!



-“sneaker” idea and being original.



- Will Levis and Liam coen.



- Basketball being his first love.



- What he would say to the kid in LaRue county if he could go back in time!



For more see @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/rtWKXJElX1 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) May 18, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and go follow us on Twitter. GO CATS!!!