Top QB prospect Cutter Boley commits to Kentucky, reclassifies into 2024

For much of the Mark Stoops era at Kentucky, the Wildcats have been successful without a high-level quarterback.

That has changed of late as the transfer portal has helped Kentucky bring in Will Levis - who went on to be the fourth QB taken in this past year’s NFL Draft - and this year, Devin Leary - who was widely considered to be one of the best, if not the best, QB transfer available.

While the transfer portal has been great, those players usually come with only 1-2 years of eligibility remaining. Therefore, the staff has made it a point to start looking at the high school ranks for a QB.

On Thursday, Kentucky found that player, and in their own backyard with Cutter Boley from Lexington Christian Academy (LCA). Boley chose Kentucky over Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Boley also revealed he will reclassify into the 2024 class and enroll next January. He’s currently listed as a class of 2025 prospect after reclassifying in the wake of the global pandemic and will turn 18 this summer. This has led to a lot of speculation that Boley may reclassify to the 2024 class, and he made it official today, so Kentucky will have him on campus next year.

Despite being a Kentucky native, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Boley would end up a Wildcat. While Liam Coen did build a strong relationship in his first season as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, that relationship suffered with Rich Scangarello at the helm of the offense this past year. With Coen’s return, he was able to rekindle that relationship and get the commitment.

Rivals has Boley ranked as the 12th-ranked overall prospect and the second-best pro-style QB in the 2025 class, while 247 Sports has him ranked 72nd overall and the sixth-best QB prospect.

According to 247 Sports, which dates back to 2000, Boley currently stands as the highest-ranked QB to commit to Kentucky.

While there is some disparity between the rankings, one thing is clear, Boley is highly thought of, and it is easy to see why.

Standing 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, Boley already possesses elite size. Add in his gunslinger mentality, impressive arm, and improvising, and he is an intriguing package. This past season at LCA, he threw for 3,901 yards with 36 TDs and a 66% completion percentage. With that said, that gunslinger mentality can get him in trouble sometimes, as he has thrown north of 20 interceptions in two seasons at the varsity level.

Here is a scouting report of Boley from 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

A pro-style passer with elite size that can do plenty of damage while working off play action. The type of quarterback that’s not afraid to fling strikes right into the teeth of a defense as he can create plenty of velocity with his lower release point and attack the short to intermediate parts of the field. Can be rather crafty in the pocket for someone that’s 6-foot-5 and will do his best to improvise while keeping his eyes down field. Dealt with an injury in 2022, but still threw for close to 4,000 yards in 13 games. However, must cut down on the mistakes and learn how to protect the football as he’s thrown north of 20 interceptions at the varsity level. Will also likely need to get better at anticipating blitzes and reading coverages after playing a lower level of competition. Older for his grade after reclassifying in the wake of global pandemic and will turn 18 during the summer of 2023. Overall, should be viewed as a developmental arm with the ideal measurements that will have a chance to win games on Saturdays and maybe even Sundays if he takes to coaching and keeps progressing.

Now, check out some highlights of the new Cat in action!

