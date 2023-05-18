2025 DB Xavier Thompson discusses Kentucky offer and upcoming visit

Another class of 2025 athlete has been offered by the Kentucky Wildcats. Cornerback Xavier Thompson received his scholarship on May 12th, and he recently spoke to A Sea Of Blue on the offer, along with his planned visit to Kentucky.

Thompson tells us he’s planning to visit Lexington somewhere in between June 1-15, and when he received the offer from UK, he was ecstatic.

“The feeling was incredible and very exciting,” says Thompson.

Although he’s a rising junior, Thompson has scored offers from nine different schools, including Arkansas, Bethune-Cookman, USF, FAU, Liberty, UMASS, Texas State, and Troy.

Out of the schools that have offered Thompson, he says Kentucky is one of the schools that he’s most interested in.

“But the ones that have stuck out to me the most has been Kentucky [with] it being my first SEC [offer],” says Thompson.

Thompson also added that he could see himself playing at Kentucky.

“Yes, I can picture myself in Kentucky, playing in front of the crowd,” Thompson tells A Sea Of Blue.

When he visits Kentucky in June, he believes he will be able to learn a lot on the trip.

“I look forward to learning more about the University of Kentucky and more about the football program,” Thompson explained.

Thus far, Kentucky has no commits in the class of 2025 but could get a huge start if Cutter Boley commits to the Cats.

Go like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, GO CATS!!