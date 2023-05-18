Thursday Headlines: Cutter Boley Day + Kentucky Tennis vs Virginia Edition

Today is a big day in the world of Kentucky Football as highly-touted QB prospect Cutter Boley is set to make his decision.

Ranked as the #2 pro-style QB and #12 prospect in the country by Rivals and playing right in the University of Kenutcky’s backyard at Lexington Christian High School, Boley is one of the most well-known Kentucky prospects in years.

Since returning to Lexington, Liam Coen has made Boley a focal point of Kentucky’s recruiting efforts and the Kentucky coaching staff feels confident heading into decision day.

Most of the recruiting sites project Boley to land in Lexington, but nothing can ever be taken for granted in the recruiting world. Boley is down to five schools, which also includes Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State, along with Kentucky.

Landing Boley has the potential to be one of Kentucky’s biggest recruiting wins of the Mark Stoops era, especially beating programs like the other finalists to land him, so hopefully they can seal the deal and get the hometown prospect to stay home and wear blue and white.

In other UK news, the UK Tennis team plays a big matchup today against the University of Virginia with a spot in the national semifinals on the line.

Kentucky won a regular season matchup over Virginia, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that Virginia was the squad that took down Kentucky in the 2022 national championship.

With a spot in the national semifinals at stake, this is a big matchup against a Virginia squad riding a 19-match winning streak.

Kentucky and Virginia will begin action at 5 p.m. EST today from the USTA National Campus.

Tweet of the Day

TE Willie Rodriguez says his official visit to Kentucky is scheduled for June 9th. Same time QB Cutter Boley and UK OL commits Hayes Johnson and Aba Selm are officially visiting. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) May 18, 2023

Hopefully the Cats will have Boley helping recruit soon.

