Kentucky offers Cameron and Cayden Boozer

The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, have scored offers from the Kentucky Wildcats, per their Instagram and Joe Tipton:

Kentucky has offered twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, per their IG pages.



Cameron is currently the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. Cayden is a top-25 recruit. https://t.co/NdnwqtxH7v — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 18, 2023

The twins have long been seen as heavy Duke leans, as their father Carlos Boozer, played at Duke under Coach K.

Cameron Boozer is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, and the No. 1 power forward. Cayden Boozer is ranked as the No. 24 recruit and the No. 7 shooting guard.

Kentucky joins the ranks of numerous high-profile schools to offer the top 25 twins, alongside Duke, Arkansas, and Miami to name a few.

The twins are just another pair of the top 25 class that John Calipari has offered. With shooting guard Darryn Peterson and Woodford County guard Jasper Johnson scoring offers from Calipari earlier in the year.

With the twins being offered, one would assume an official visit should be in the works in the coming future. The twins are rising juniors, so they still have plenty of official visits to use by the time their decisions come around.

However, it feels like Duke may be the school to beat for the talented twins, so we could be in for another Kentucky-Duke recruiting battle. The gift that keeps on giving.

