Updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston from NBA Combine

It is a huge week for NBA Draft hopefuls, as some of the top players from across the country are in Chicago this week to participate in the NBA Combine.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, they saw three players receive invites to the event in Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Chris Livingston.

Wallace has long been seen as a top 15 draft pick, so let's dive into some updates on Tshiebwe and Livingston.

Let’s first start with Oscar. Heading into the week, he has widely been seen as a player that is outside the top 60 but could potentially slide into a late second-round selection if he performed well in Chicago. That started off well today, as he flashed his rebounding and put-back ability in the 5-on-5 session he participated in.

During the scrimmage, Oscar finished with 10 points on 50% shooting from the field and also added 16 rebounds.

It was the defense and length that once again bothered Oscar in spurts in today’s session.

But as always, it is his demeanor and energy that has teams impressed with the star big man. “He brings a lot of energy, versatility,” said Pistons assistant Brandon Bailey to Jack Pilgrim of KSR. “His energy and effort level, his presence in huddles, he’s been great.”

Can the defensive troubles be overcome? Absolutely, and scouts know that.

It appears Oscar helped himself today. This should make it more interesting for the BBN as we head into the May 31st withdrawal deadline, especially with his comment that he believes an NBA team will “love” what he does.

Oscar Tshiebwe of ⁦@KentuckyMBB⁩ has worked out for the Celtics, Bucks, Rockets and Kings



‘I believe there will be a team in the NBA that will love what I do’ pic.twitter.com/3NiY9Lt162 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 17, 2023

Now for Chris Livingston.

The rumors and scuttlebutt have always been that his representation, Klutch Sports, is pushing him to head to the NBA. With the connections that Klutch has in the NBA (LeBron James), it wouldn't be crazy to think that ultimately would be the case.

Livingston, in talking to Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader today, shut that thought down when asked about it.

“My decision will be made by me, and what I want to do with my basketball career. I take a lot of consideration in the moves that I make,” said Livingston. “I’m also very religious, so I also pray on the things that I do. I might be getting advice from a circle — and obviously I’m not winging anything that I do — but nobody’s pushing me to do anything I don’t want to do. That wouldn’t make any sense.”

Livingston did not participate in the 5-on-5 portion of the Combine today, so now it comes down to individual interviews and workouts. Because he's not scrimmaging, some believe he may already have a guarantee from a team to be picked at some point in the draft.

Will the BBN see both Oscar and Livingston head to the NBA after all? It doesn't seem to be a done deal, but it seems like more of a possibility today.

Be sure to read Roberts’ full piece at the Herald-Leader for more insight into Livingston’s impending decision.