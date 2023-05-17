Class of 2025 ATH Ladarian Clardy speaks on Kentucky offer

It is still early in the recruiting process for class of 2025 athlete Ladarian Clardy, but he just received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats on May 12th.

Clardy has received offers from nine different schools now, and that list will keep growing this summer. He recently spoke to A Sea Of Blue about what he experienced when receiving an offer from Kentucky.

“The feeling’s been amazing. It feels like a dream come true being offered by a school I grew up watching,” Clardy tells A Sea Of Blue.

The other eight schools he has received offers from include Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Troy, Tulane, and USF.

Although it is early for his recruitment, there has been one school that he could potentially be interested in playing at.

“Mississippi State stuck to me, I’m big on showing love, and the love there is just great,” Clardy said.

Even with Mississippi State sticking out to him, Kentucky has a chance to stand out on his visit to Lexington. Clardy tells us he plans to visit Kentucky between June 2-10.

Clardy also added that he could potentially see himself playing at Kentucky.

“Most definitely,” Clardy tells A Sea Of Blue. “I love Kentucky’s defense, Kentucky has one of the best defenses in the nation.”

Clardy is right with his statement. In 2022, Kentucky was ranked No. 12 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC after only allowing 311.4 yards per game. Also, Kentucky ranked No. 13 nationwide in points per game, only allowing 19.23 points per contest.

With it still being early in his recruitment, Kentucky and defensive coordinator Brad White can continue to recruit him and see where he lands.

