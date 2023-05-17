Kentucky vs. TCU pegged as early Liberty Bowl matchup

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a perennial bowl-making team since Mark Stoops took over the program. Filling the shoes of Will Levis will be no easy task, but Devin Leary is set to take over.

The Cats are again expected to be competitive in the challenging SEC. How competitive is a completely different question, as Levis’ last season in Kentucky didn’t necessarily go as planned.

Nonetheless, they did earn a trip to the Music City Bowl and finished with a 7-6 record. The Cats snapped a four-game Bowl winning streak with their Music City Bowl loss to Iowa.

The Cats are being predicted to again make a bowl next season, and this time, per Action Network, it would be the Liberty Bowl against TCU.

The Horned Frogs made national news as they blew out Michigan and made a run for the National Championship. While the difference between Georgia and TCU was clear in that game, mainly in the trenches, the run the Horned Frogs made will not be forgotten anytime soon.

They did lose their two main offensive weapons, Quentin Johnston and Max Duggan (both of which went to the NFL), and are expected to take a step back this upcoming season.

The Cats, who are 1-0 against TCU in their history, would be touchdown favorites if the game happened today.

That said, Kentucky is also 1-0 in the Liberty Bowl, earning a bid to the bowl game under Rich Brooks following a 7-6 finish in the 2008 season. The Wildcats beat East Carolina 25-19.

With Leary at the helm of the offense and a better offensive line in Lexington, the Cats should be able to reload their offense while maintaining several key defenders. The sky will be the limit for this Cats’ roster.