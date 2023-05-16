Kevin Larkins Jr. commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on fire when it comes to football recruiting within the transfer portal.

After adding three new players this past weekend, Kentucky has made yet another addition to the 2023 roster.

According to KSR’s Nick Roush, the Wildcats have scored a commitment from Livingstone College transfer Kevin Larkins Jr., who led Division II football in interceptions per game this past season with eight picks in nine games.

The news was actually announced earlier today on Twitter via PostGradRecruits Inc.

This past season as a true freshman, Larkins racked up 40 total tackles (32 solo), two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 161 interception return yards, one interception return for a touchdown, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

For his efforts, Larkins was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Rookie of the Year, First-Team All-CIAA, and Defensive All-CIAA Rookie Team.

All of this helped Livingstone rank second in the CIAA in passing yards allowed (144.8) and tied for third in passing touchdowns allowed (12).

Larkins first entered the transfer portal on May 3rd, and it took just under two weeks for him to find his new college home.

Now, check out some college and high school highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

Here's some good info on new Kentucky defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr., who led D2 with 8 picks and is the second Livingstone College DB in as many years to transfer to UK. Courtesy of @jgaynor12 pic.twitter.com/Ryoy49mW5C — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) May 16, 2023

