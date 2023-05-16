Cutter Boley updates recruitment as Kentucky racks up predictions

Five-star quarterback Cutter Boley will make his college choice Thursday.

Ahead of that, Boley has announced his final five, which includes the Kentucky Wildcats.

Also making the cut were the Florida State Seminoles, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Tennessee Volunteers.

In addition, Boley gave an update on his recruitment to On3 reporter Chad Simmons.

“It’s really where my heart’s at,” Boley said of his imminent decision. “I’ve been to all of them a good amount of times. I think I know where my heart’s at. Everything fits right, everything seems right.”

When it came to Kentucky, Boley singled out offensive coordinator Liam Coen as a big reason why the Wildcats are among his finalists.

“I like that Liam (Coen) is coming back and how they had the offense going with him two years ago. Them being in-state, growing up in Kentucky, it would definitely be cool to play for Kentucky.”

When Boley announced his impending decision date this past Sunday, Kentucky was already viewed as a significant favorite.

Since then, momentum has continued to be in favor of Mark Stoops’ program.

At Rivals, three new predictions have been logged in favor of the Wildcats.

Over at 247 Sports, six new picks for Kentucky have been logged, including Steve Wiltfong, one of the absolute best when it comes to college football recruiting.

Finally, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine now gives Kentucky a 95.2% chance of winning out, while two new predictions have been logged for the Cats.

Go here to read Boley’s full interview with On3.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for y'all, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And GO CATS!!