Tuesday Headlines: Tre Johnson Edition

Good morning BBN!

As the 2023-24 season approaches for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball, one thing is true in all of college basketball; recruiting never stops.

Fortunately, UK has one of the best recruiters in the country leading their program, and John Calipari is looking to land another No. 1 prospect to add to his resume.

That player is 2024 five-star guard Tre Johnson.

On Monday, Johnson cut his list to six schools which included Kentucky, Baylor, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Alabama.

NEWS: Tre Johnson, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, tells me he’s down to six schools.



Story: https://t.co/lvU26HylHz pic.twitter.com/J8WO2afJ3i — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 15, 2023

The No. 1 overall player in the class, Johnson hails from Dallas (TX), and for the longest time, many in national recruiting circles thought this would be a battle between Baylor and Texas to keep Johnson in the Lone Star State.

That doesn't seem to be the case, as according to Andrew Slater, this is a battle between Baylor and Kentucky.

Baylor vs Kentucky https://t.co/mwNWcjTXer — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) May 15, 2023

There seems to be a ways to go before Johnson is ultimately ready to commit, but Calipari has Kentucky right there to land a commitment from the best player in the class. Let’s hope he can lock it down, and bring another loaded roster to Lexington in 2024-25.

Tweet of the Day

NO BARRY BONDS ON A TOP 10 OUTFIELDERS LIST IS BLASPHEMY pic.twitter.com/99Z7V4plzK — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) May 15, 2023

Let's get the comments going!

Do you all agree?

